LOW, Edward (Peter):
Passed away on July 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved husband of Pat, loved father and father-in-law of Antony Low (Tucka), Anthony (Tony) and Alex Kerr, beloved Pop of Olliver Low and his partner Amanda Sjökvist and grandfather of Taylor and Connor Kerr. Loved brother-in-law of Aron and Jeanie Murtagh. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Peter will be held at Tony Low's home, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from midday.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019