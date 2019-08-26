KWOK,
Edward David (Eddie):
Passed away at Parkstone Care Home on Friday, August 23, 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved father of Margaret. Much loved grandfather of Sequoia and Lief. Loved brother of Jim, Colin, Walter, Jessie and Ivy. Special friend of Andrea. Many thanks to the staff at Parkstone for all their loving care of Eddie. Messages to the Kwok family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Eddie will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10.00am, followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2019