HUTTON,
Edward John (Eddie)
(aka Eddie Hillsdon-Hutton):
Peacefully after a long journey on September 12, 2020, aged 72 years. Loved son of the late Cecil and Linda Hutton. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Haydn and Carol, Mary and the late Fred Hilton, Mark and Lyn, and Elizabeth. A loved uncle of Craig, Kerry, Janene, Kieth, Lee, and Andrew, and Michael. Special thanks to all the staff at Parklands Hospital for their compassionate and wonderful care of Eddie. A private cremation has taken place.
'Now at peace with the Lord'
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020