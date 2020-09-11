HUGHES, Edward (Ted):
On September 9, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Adrienne for 51 years, treasured father and father-in-law of Kathryn and Shane Holdsworth, and Edward and Christine, adored grandfather of Liliana, Elysia; and Zara. Loved brother of Betty, William (deceased), Joan, and David (deceased), and loved brother-in-law of Lyndsay and Lynette.
"Well done, thy good and faithful servant"
Special thanks to the staff at Ward BG, Burwood Hospital, and Hoon Hay House for their exceptional, loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Edward Hughes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Edward's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family, or please contact them if you wish to attend. To watch a livestream of the service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Edward's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2020