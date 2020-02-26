GIBB,
Edward George (Eddie):
On February 23, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 75 years. Loving and loved husband of Kath. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Mycarla, Chris and Nadia, Kate and Noah, Matt and Ruth. Loved Granddad of Ava, Lily, Emily, Alex, and Matthew. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Margaret, Michael and Sheila, Christine and Paul (all of Swansea, Wales). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Thanks to the team at Nurse Maude Hospital for their care and support of Eddie and his family. Messages may be addressed to the Gibb family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/eggibb2302. A Celebration of Eddie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, February 28, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020