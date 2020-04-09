Edward GARRETT

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to you all My thoughts and prayers are..."
    - Lucy Burnett
  • "Dearest Aunty Nancy and family, our sincere sympathy to you..."
  • "If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me,..."
    - Lynette Valk
  • "My lovely Aunt Nancy and family...sending you all love at..."
    - Jude Brown
  • "GARRETT, Edward Leo (Leo): In our 70th year of..."
    - Edward GARRETT
    Published in: The Press
Death Notice

GARRETT,
Edward Leo (Leo):
Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband and friend of Nancy for 70 years. Much loved amazing Dad of Maree and Les, Kevin and Deborah, Vivienne, Karen and Peter, and Lynette and John. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leo died in Burwood Hospital with Nancy by his side – holding his hand to the end. Current situation limits us to a restricted private cremation. Messages can be emailed to [email protected]

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.