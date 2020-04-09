GARRETT,
Edward Leo (Leo):
Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband and friend of Nancy for 70 years. Much loved amazing Dad of Maree and Les, Kevin and Deborah, Vivienne, Karen and Peter, and Lynette and John. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leo died in Burwood Hospital with Nancy by his side – holding his hand to the end. Current situation limits us to a restricted private cremation. Messages can be emailed to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Apr. 9, 2020