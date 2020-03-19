Edward FALVEY

Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Betts Chapel
33 North Street
Timaru
Death Notice

FALVEY, Edward Thomas
(Ted/Chic):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Mavis, for over 70 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rodney and Iava (Australia), Geoffrey and Susan (Greymouth), loved and cherished granddad of Joanne and Erin, Karen and Brian, Jonathan; Michael, Sarah and Toddy, Sam and Ania, and Sophie, also a great-granddad of Marcel; and Lauren. A service for Ted will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, March 21, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Falvey family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Mar. 19, 2020
