EVANS,
Edward George (Ted):
Passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Sunday, August 18, 2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Loraine. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Elsie, Neil and Margaret, Richard and Karyn. Loved grandfather of Andrew and Amy, Anna and Brendon; Jenna and Justin, Bradley and Grace, and Kristy. Loved great-grandad Ted of Emma and Alice, and Allie. Thank you for the wonderful care and compassion given to Ted by the doctor and staff of Bainswood on Victoria. In lieu of flowers donations to the Order of St John Amberley would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Evans family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Ted's life will be held on Friday, August 23, at the Northbrook Chapel Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019