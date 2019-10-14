BROWN, Edward Stanley
James (Ted):
29.12.1927 -12.10.2019
Loved husband of Vivienne, father of Andrew and Tessa, Craig and Anna, Fiona and Stephen, proud grandfather and great-grandfather, eldest son of the late Jean and George (Cheviot), and brother of Lucy, Ken, and the late Alan, Hilda, Ron, and Jean.
Suddenly taken, and will be greatly missed.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ted Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Ted will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019