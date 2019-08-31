ADAMS,
Edward Daniel (Bosco III):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on August 17, 2019, aged 96. Deeply beloved husband of Betty, father of son Ben, and of daughter Marion (deceased), grandfather and great- grandfather. A true renaissance man, he was head of the mathematics department at Christchurch Teachers College from 1965-84, third generation of magicians performing under the stage name "Bosco", a musician, poet and craftsman. Messages may be sent to the Family of Edward Adams, c/- John Rhind Funeral Directors, 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019