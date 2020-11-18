MOODY, Edna:
Edna passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jo, Andrew and Donna, Gary and Helen. Cherished Nana to Connor, Sean, Liam, Trent, Jordyn, Cameron, Kade, Rebecca, Hannah and Charlotte. Great-nana to Aylah and Leah. A private cremation service was held on Saturday, November 14. A special thanks to the nursing staff in ward 10 Christchurch Hospital.
Published in The Press on Nov. 18, 2020