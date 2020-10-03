Acknowledgment

MILLER, Edna Florence:

Ewan, Cameron, Nick and Dee, and Duncan and their families would like to thank friends, relatives and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy during our recent sad loss. Special thanks for all the cards, phone calls, flowers, food and e-mails which made our loss easier to bare. A special thanks to Doctors and staff of the Wanaka Medical Centre and the Dunstan Hospital. You were all so kind and understanding during the times Edna spent in your care. Special thanks to the Wanaka St John Ambulance for their prompt service and care over a number of call outs. Special thanks to the Rev Douglas Bradley for his compassion and guidance. Also special thanks to Affinity Funerals for their professionalism. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



