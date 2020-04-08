KISSELL, Edna May Rose:
On April 6, 2020, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gilbert, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Garry, Julie and Graeme (deceased), Brian and Linda. Loved grandmother of five and great-grandmother of six. Messages may be addressed to the Kissell family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020