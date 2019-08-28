HORSNELL,
Edna Winnifred:
On August 26, 2019, at Lister Home, Waimate, peacefully on the day after her 93rd birthday Beloved wife of the late Don. Most loved and loving mum and mother-in-law of Owen (St Andrews), Alan (dec) and Gaylene (Christchurch), Ross (dec), Brian and Helen (Dunedin), Christopher (dec), Judy and Don (dec) Hayes (Dunedin), Colin and Robynne (Cromwell), Lynda and Stephen Patterson (Waimate). Loved Grannie and G-G of her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Lister Home for their excellent care and unconditional love for Mum over the last 3 years. A service to celebrate Edna's life will be held at Waimate A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Hwy, Waimate, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Cut flowers only would be welcomed. Donations to Lister Home would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 17 Augustine Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019