Edna HOLDER

Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Catholic Church Holy Trinity
108 Jeffreys Road
Bryndwr
View Map
Death Notice

HOLDER,
Edna Mae (nee Condon):
On November 20, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Graham, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Carey, Jennifer and Kevin, Kenneth (Toby), Jackie and Ian and Gerrard. Loved nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandson. Messages C/- the Holder family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. Edna's Funeral Mass will be held at the Catholic Church Holy Trinity, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, on Tuesday, November 26, at 11.00am, thereafter a private Interment.

Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019
