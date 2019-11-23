HOLDER,
Edna Mae (nee Condon):
On November 20, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Graham, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Carey, Jennifer and Kevin, Kenneth (Toby), Jackie and Ian and Gerrard. Loved nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandson. Messages C/- the Holder family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. Edna's Funeral Mass will be held at the Catholic Church Holy Trinity, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, on Tuesday, November 26, at 11.00am, thereafter a private Interment.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019