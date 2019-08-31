BISHOP, Edna Alice Muriel
(nee Coles):
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Bishop. Dearly loved mother of Sandra and Donald McKenzie, the late Grant, and Paula. Precious Nana of Geoffery, Justin, Fiona, Cynthia, Stacey, Rachel, Julia and Mikayla. Loved Great-Nana of of her great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Lachlan, Carter, Indee, Olliver, Grace, and Amelia. Loved daughter of the late Albert and Ruby Coles, and sister of the late Duncan and Avis Coles. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Special friend to Stuart, and Barry.
The Matriarch has passed
and the last sock has
been darned.
Many thanks to the Leeston Medical Centre for their care of Edna and to Hazel (Access) for your friendship to our mother over the years. Messages to the Bishop Family, c/- PO Box 31-300, Christchurch 8444. A private family farewell for Edna has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019