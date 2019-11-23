Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith ROBERTSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Milford Baptist Church, , 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford View Map Death Notice



Edith Barbara May

(nee McMillan):



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019; aged 82 years. Daughter of the late Jim and Barbara McMillan. Loved wife and true friend to Murray for more than 57 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Stefan and Judy (UK); Blair and Moira (Christchurch); and Heather (Melbourne). Affectionate Nana to her 4 grandchildren, April and Jonty (Christchurch), and Ciaran and Hannah (UK). Sister and sister-in-law to James (Jim) (Christchurch); Patricia (Trish) and Nat (Hamilton); and the late Judith. With wonderful memories of all her nieces, nephews, her extended family at home and abroad, and her many friends everywhere. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford, Auckland, on Wednesday, November 27, at 11.00am. No flowers by request.







