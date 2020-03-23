Edith POPE

POPE, Edith Margaret:
On March 19, 2020, at Bethesda Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, and a loved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Thanks to the amazing staff at Bethesda Hospital and Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Edith Pope, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Edith will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 25, at 10.00am, interment thereafter at the Avonhead Park Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2020
