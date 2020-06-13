DEAM,
Edith Doreen (Doreen):
Passed away peacefully at Strathallen Lifecare Timaru on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of Keith (dec), Jack (dec), and Kevin. A treasured and cherished mother of Peter, Mark, and Fiona. An adored granny of Daniel; and Hamish. A dearly loved eldest sister of Estelle (dec), Bonnie, and Diane. Messages to 27a Wilson Street, Timaru 7910. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, 15 John Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery (McNamaras Road).
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020