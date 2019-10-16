BURBERY,
Edith Ruth (Ruth):
Of Kaiapoi. On October 11, 2019, passed peacefully at Annaliese Haven. Loved wife of the late Hector (Hec). Loved and loving Mum of Paul and Christine, John and Julie, Lynne and Ian Storer, and friend of Leslie. Ruth was a loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in- law and auntie of her extended family. A special thanks to the staff at Annaliese Haven for their care and kindness to Ruth. Messages may be sent to the Burbery Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. In accordance with Ruth's wishes a private cremation has taken place and Ruth's ashes will be placed with Hec, at a later date.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019