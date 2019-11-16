ALLAN, Edith Maxwell
(nee Grenfell):
19.12.1937 – 13.11.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Adored mum and mother-in-law of David and Lyn, and Jane and Callum. Treasured nana of Cameron and Hannah and Emma and Danielle and great-nana of Kalani. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bertrand and Doris Grenfell, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lorna (late) and Jack Butler, sister of Dora. Messages for the Allan Family may be sent C/- 91 Highsted Road, Christchurch 8053. In accordance with Edith's wishes a private cremation and family gathering will be held.
Rest in Peace, Mum.
We feel lucky to have
had you in our lives.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019