TURNER,
Edgar Dunstan (Gar):
Peacefully at Russley Village on July 25, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Diane, much loved father and father-in-law of Kingsley and Karen, Genevieve, Kristin and Dave, Gabrielle and Graeme. Loved stepfather of Mark, Simon, Jonathan, and Sara. Treasured by his 22 grandchildren. Loved son of the late Theo and Elsie, and brother and brother-in-law of Roger and Margaret, Dale and Rob. Special friend of Carol. Dearly loved and respected by his extended family, friends, and colleagues. Many thanks to Dr Mark Cohen, and all the staff at Russley Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Edgar Turner, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or alternatively online at:
https://www.childcancer.org.nz/make-a-donation. A Service to celebrate Edgar's life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 1, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020