HURNDELL,
Edgar Darrel (Eddie):
Died on May 22, 2020 peacefully in his sleep, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Patricia for 69 years, and loved father and father-in-law of Judith and Bob (deceased), Roy and Sian, Stephen (Eddie) and Sheryl, Barbara and Peter. A loved grandad of Brigitte and Brooke, Stacey and James, Selena and Bradley, Alistar and Myles. A loved great-grandad of Joseph, Tessa, Madison, Belle, Cooper, Braxley and Holly. Messages to C/- 75 Guernsey Road, RD 1, Blenheim 7271. At Edgar's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2020