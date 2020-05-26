CARR, Edgar Alfred (Eddie):
At Nurse Maude Hospice on May 23, 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Norma. Loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Chris, Linda and Roger, and Gary and Sandra. Loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rest in Peace
At the family's request, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private cremation has been held. A private function will be held at a later date. Messages may be addressed to the Carr family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on May 26, 2020