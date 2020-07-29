Edgar BANFIELD

logoBANFIELD, Edgar John:
On July 26, 2020, at Middlepark Rest Home; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pearl; and in recent years his partner, Judy. Much loved father of Scott and Gail, and loved and treasured Granddad of Regan, Stacey and Pagan.
"Sadly missed,
fondly remembered"
Messages to the Banfield family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, August 3, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on July 29, 2020
