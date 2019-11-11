

HALSTEAD-STEVENS, Eddie:

1.11.2010 - 11.11.2015

It's been a hard four years without you.



SON

It's sometimes hard to know

Why somethings happen as they do,

For so much JOY and HAPPINESS was centered around YOU.



It seems so hard to comprehend

That you're no longer here,

But all the HAPPY MEMORIES will help to keep you near.



You're thought about with great PRIDE, Son

With each mention of your name.

Death cannot change a single thing the LOVE will still remain



Our beautiful baby boy.

Cherished son and loved big brother.



Love Mummy and Daddy and your sister.



