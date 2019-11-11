Eddie HALSTEAD-STEVENS

In Memoriam


HALSTEAD-STEVENS, Eddie:
1.11.2010 - 11.11.2015
It's been a hard four years without you.

SON
It's sometimes hard to know
Why somethings happen as they do,
For so much JOY and HAPPINESS was centered around YOU.

It seems so hard to comprehend
That you're no longer here,
But all the HAPPY MEMORIES will help to keep you near.

You're thought about with great PRIDE, Son
With each mention of your name.
Death cannot change a single thing the LOVE will still remain

Our beautiful baby boy.
Cherished son and loved big brother.

Love Mummy and Daddy and your sister.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2019
