SINCLAIR,
Ebb William (Bill):
(Of Lyttelton). On February 1, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; in his 87th year. Dearly loved son of the late Percy and Violet, loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Ken and Vera, Ray and the late Ngaire, Joan and Maurice Morgan, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Sinclair Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held. A Farewell for Bill will be held in the Lyttelton Club, 23 Dublin Street, Lyttelton, on Friday, February 7, at 3.00pm.

Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020
