DAVIS, Earleen Patricia:
On March 14, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 80th year. Most dearly loved and treasured wife of Murray, adored and loved mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and Dan, Lyaine and Barry, and Rowan, cherished Nana of Guy, Casey and Tim; Ashleigh and Jeremy, Alexandra and Brendan, Sophie and Craig, and Julian and Jana, and loved Gran-nan of Noah, and Elsi; Lily, Matilda, Cyree, and Zoey; Sienna, and Everley; Mila, Quinn, and Lottie; Jesiah, and William.
To us you were someone special,
Someone dear and true,
You will never be forgotten,
Because we thought the world of you.
Special thanks to Nurse Maude Palliative Care Team for the wonderful love, care and support given to Earleen and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Earleen Davis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Earleen will be at home from Tuesday onwards, for those who wish to visit, you are all welcome. A Service to Celebrate Earleen's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, March 20, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2020