WILLIAMS, Earle Frederick:
Anglican Priest of 60 years, on May 29, 2020, at home, aged 87 years. Loved husband of Elspeth, eldest son of the late Len and Annie Williams. Father and father-in-law of Daniel and Gini, Ruth (Tiamara) and Machim, David and Shirani, grandfather of Emmanuel, Baxter, Otis, Daniel, Sarita, and Samuel. Brother and brother-in-law of Bruce and Margaret, Jean, Alex and Marie, Anne and Sandy, Basil and Trish, and member of his much-appreciated wider family. His Funeral Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Addington. Messages may be addressed to the Williams family, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020