PILCHER, Earle Te Hira:
Ex NZA Corporal 639714. Aged 85 years. On August 13, 2019, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital. Beloved husband of Dawn, and the late Margaret, proud father and father-in-law of Jeanette and Ian, Denise and Grant, Dean, Ollivia and Greg, and Laura and Matt. Grandad of Chanelle, Alana, Matthew; Amy, Ian, Michael; Craig, James, Kathryn; Isabella, William; Madison, James, and a great-grandfather of his 7 great-grandchildren.
"Respected international League Referee"
The funeral service will be held in the Papanui RSA, 1 Harewood Road, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019