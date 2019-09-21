ROBERTSON,
Earl Ian Keith (Peter):
25.02.1929 - 13.09.2019
Cherished husband of the late Dorothy. Loved father and father-in-law of Jane, Ian, Mary (Laing), Dorothy (deceased), Craig, Fiona and Allan and Hamish and Lisa. Treasured Grandad of Peter, Alisdair and Sophie, Laura, Jessica, Erica, Charlotte, Samantha, Caitlyn, and Great-Grandad of Frederick and Rose. A family service has been held to honour the life of Peter on Thursday, September 19. Messages to the Robertson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
