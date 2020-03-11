AITKEN, Dylan James:
Loved member of the Aitken, Small and Saxon families, tragically died on March 5, 2020, aged 28. A Funeral Service will be held at the Pleasant Point Yacht Club, Beatty Street, South Brighton, on Friday, March 13, at 4.00pm. In Dylan's memory, a structure for rest and shelter will be constructed in one of the areas where he loved walking. Contributions to this project can be made at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/dylan-aitkens-memorial-fund
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020