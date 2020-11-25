MANGELS,
Duncan Paul (OStJ):
On November 22, 2020, peacefully at Middlepark Care Home; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Shona (of 66 years). Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Gaylene, Ian, Owen, Ngaio and Alan Huber. Loved grandfather of Andrew and Sarah, Jessica, and Tony; Chris and Gina, Josh, and Annelise; Florence, Jeremy, and Ella, and great-grandfather of Harry and Ada; and Chloe. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Christchurch would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Mangels family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Duncan will be held in the Upper Riccarton Methodist Church, corner Brake Street and Yaldhurst Road, on Friday, November 27, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020