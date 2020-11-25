Duncan MANGELS

On November 22, 2020, peacefully at Middlepark Care Home; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Shona (of 66 years). Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Gaylene, Ian, Owen, Ngaio and Alan Huber. Loved grandfather of Andrew and Sarah, Jessica, and Tony; Chris and Gina, Josh, and Annelise; Florence, Jeremy, and Ella, and great-grandfather of Harry and Ada; and Chloe. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Christchurch would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Mangels family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Duncan will be held in the Upper Riccarton Methodist Church, corner Brake Street and Yaldhurst Road, on Friday, November 27, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.

