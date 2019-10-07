SHEPPERD, Dulcie Amelia:
In her 102nd year. Passed away on October 3, 2019. Dearly loved wife to the late Lesley Gordon 'Jack' Shepperd, mother to Terry Shepperd (deceased) and Raelene Horne (deceased), and a wonderful and treasured grandmother and great-grandmother.
You will be dearly missed.
A family gathering will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Wednesday, October 9, at 2.00pm.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019