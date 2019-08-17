McLAUGHLIN,
Dulcie Margaret:
Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on August 13, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Colin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Duncan and Judith, Virginia and Guy. Loved grandmother of Rebecca and Logan; Eliza and Emma.
A truly lovely lady now at peace and forever in
our hearts.
Messages to the McLaughlin Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A private cremation has been held at Dulcie's request.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019