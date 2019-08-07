BAIN, Dulcie Edna:
On August 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Samuel and Milly, and a loved friend to many. Special thanks to Debbie, staff, and carers at Mayfair for their care of Dulcie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Dulcie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 12, at 10.00am, interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019