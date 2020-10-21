EARWAKER,
Drahomira Karolina:
On October 19, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a long illness, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Julian, mother and mother-in-law of Damon and Rachael and Grandmother of Sam and Jack. Messages to the Earwaker family, c/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
"Rest in Peace"
A Funeral Mass for Drahomira will be celebrated at the Carmelite Monastery, 52 Halswell Road, Hoon Hay, on Tuesday, October 27, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Recitation of the Rosary at the Carmelite Monastery on Monday, October 26, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020