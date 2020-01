WRIGHT,Douglas Ernest (Doug):Suddenly at home on Monday, January 6, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Roni for 54 years. Treasured and adored father and father-in-law of Michelle and Stu Greaves, deeply loved and treasured grandad of Kirsty-Lee, and Georgia (Bush pig), loving great-grandad of Bentley, and little Bean, respected Doug of Scott, and Matt, (all of Brisbane). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and Sharron (Greymouth), loved and respected brother-in-law of Annie Harris (Motueka) and Suzy and Muzz (Oxford), loved uncle of Lindy, and Paul (Gisborne), and Andrew (Christchurch). A respected member of the Red Knights, Chapters 6 and VII and a loved and respected friend of many. Messages to 29 Bonar Street, Ross 7812. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in the Ross Community Hall, Ross, on Monday, January 13, commencing at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow.