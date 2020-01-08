WRIGHT,
Douglas Ernest (Doug):
Suddenly at home on Monday, January 6, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Roni for 54 years. Treasured and adored father and father-in-law of Michelle and Stu Greaves, deeply loved and treasured grandad of Kirsty-Lee, and Georgia (Bush pig), loving great-grandad of Bentley, and little Bean, respected Doug of Scott, and Matt, (all of Brisbane). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and Sharron (Greymouth), loved and respected brother-in-law of Annie Harris (Motueka) and Suzy and Muzz (Oxford), loved uncle of Lindy, and Paul (Gisborne), and Andrew (Christchurch). A respected member of the Red Knights, Chapters 6 and VII and a loved and respected friend of many. Messages to 29 Bonar Street, Ross 7812. A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in the Ross Community Hall, Ross, on Monday, January 13, commencing at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020