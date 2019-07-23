WANHALLA,
Douglas Norman (Doug):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Ultimate Care Rose Court. Adored partner of Dianne Story, dearly loved father, stepfather, brother, grandad, and great-grandad. In lieu of flowers donations to The Oncology Department of Christchurch Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages for the Wanhalla family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. The Celebration of Doug's life will be held in our chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, July 25, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 23, 2019