Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Jenny, Tracy, Rachel and Families. Sending..."
    - Jacqui Brady
  • "Promise we will look after your beloved. Go high and shine..."
    - Danielle Webley
  • "We send our condolences to you all. May he rest in peace."
    - Jeannie & Paul Neale
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

TIMOTHY,
Douglas Ian (Doug):
At his home, surrounded by family, on August 12, 2019, aged 74. Loved husband of Jenny. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Kris, Jason, Rachel and Nigel, and Rob. A loved grandfather of Chelsea, Jazmin, Jessica and Chloe. Old grandad to all his great-grandchildren. Messages to the Timothy Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019
