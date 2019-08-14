TIMOTHY,
Douglas Ian (Doug):
At his home, surrounded by family, on August 12, 2019, aged 74. Loved husband of Jenny. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Kris, Jason, Rachel and Nigel, and Rob. A loved grandfather of Chelsea, Jazmin, Jessica and Chloe. Old grandad to all his great-grandchildren. Messages to the Timothy Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019