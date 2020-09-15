RIVETT, Douglas Stanley
Raymond (Stan):
On September 13, 2020, at Yvette Williams Retirement Village, Dunedin; in his 88th year. Loved husband of the late Marlene, father of Stanley, and Alan, loved brother of Val Kirk, and the late Lynne Andrews, and loved son of the late Charles and Louisa Rivett. Family thank the staff of Yvette Williams Retirement Village, Charles Upham Retirement Village and Admatha Lodge, Christchurch for their care and respect. A celebration of Stan's life will be held in Hawarden, North Canterbury, at a future date to be advised. Messages to PO Box 5691, Dunedin.
