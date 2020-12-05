Douglas MCLAUGHLIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas MCLAUGHLIN.
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

McLAUGHLIN,
Douglas Samuel (Doug):
Peacefully at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Norma. Loved father and father-in-law of Ian, Alistair and Karen, Bruce and Janice. Loved grandpa of Stuart and Lauren, Andrew, Emma and Hayden; James and Ally, Richard and Georgina, and great-grandpa of Jack, Phoebe, Alek, Ashlin, and Meesha. Special thanks to all the staff at Strathallan for their wonderful care of Doug. At Doug's request, a private cremation has been held.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.