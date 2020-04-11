Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas MCAULIFFE. View Sign Death Notice

McAULIFFE,

Douglas Arnold:

6.7.1924 - 9.4.2020

J Force 2NZEF 630212

It is much regret that we advise the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Douglas Arnold McAuliffe, in his 96th year, on April 9, 2020. He is now reunited with his most loving wife Cora, God bless them both. He will be missed by his family, Ken and Paula (Kingston), Hazel and the late Charle. (Kingston), Ian and Viv (Dunedin), Gary and Janine (Rotorua), Neil and Marian (Motueka), Christopher and Diane (Cromwell). His grandchildren and their partners, Sonia and Jason, Gavin and Claire, Kirk and Katie, Caillan, Jaimie, Emma and Carter, Hayley and Amy, and his great-grandchildren Jakob, Grace and Marty, Felicity, Mia and Esther. A service for our father will be held at a time when we are free of the lockdown that is with us now, this will be advised at a later date. Messages to K. McAuliffe, PO Box 56, Kingston, Otago 9748.

Goodbye my family, my life has passed

I love you all to the very last

Weep not for me – courage take

Love each other for Mum and Dad's sake

For those you love don't go away

They walk beside you every day

- Dad

