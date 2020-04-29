JOHNSON,
Douglas Albert (Doug):
It is with a heavy heart that Maree and Kevin say good bye to their much loved father, husband to the late Fay Rose. Granddad to Corey, Jamie and Ben, chosen Grandfather of Shontel, Angela, Chris, Lisa, Hayden and Kyle. Doug was a great friend to everyone, loved to have a laugh and enjoyed a beer with his mates, he will be sadly missed. Doug passed peacefully, after a long illness on Sunday afternoon with Maree, Chris and Kevin by his side. Due to the current situation, the family will hold a remembrance ceremony in the coming weeks, when we can again, all join together and celebrate Doug's life. Please email Kevin at [email protected] so we can send information at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020