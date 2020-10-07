Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas JOHNS. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



On Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the compassionate care of Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, and held with love by his family. Loving and deeply loved husband of Anne, treasured and adored father of Julianne, Vicki and Tracy; loved and respected father-in-law of Lincoln Jansz (dec), Alex van der Klip and Mark Kolmer; most precious Grandad of Sophie, James, Ben, Olivia, Benig and Milan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret (dec) and Denis Breese, and Jenifer Begg (dec); loved brother-in-law of Mel and Lyn, Ian and Liz, Graeme, Trevor (dec) and Maxine Woodley.

"Nothing loved is ever lost

and he was loved so much"

Messages may be addressed to the Johns family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/dajohns0310 A funeral service for Doug will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Friday, October 9, at 1.00pm.







JOHNS, Douglas Allan:On Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the compassionate care of Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, and held with love by his family. Loving and deeply loved husband of Anne, treasured and adored father of Julianne, Vicki and Tracy; loved and respected father-in-law of Lincoln Jansz (dec), Alex van der Klip and Mark Kolmer; most precious Grandad of Sophie, James, Ben, Olivia, Benig and Milan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret (dec) and Denis Breese, and Jenifer Begg (dec); loved brother-in-law of Mel and Lyn, Ian and Liz, Graeme, Trevor (dec) and Maxine Woodley."Nothing loved is ever lostand he was loved so much"Messages may be addressed to the Johns family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/dajohns0310 A funeral service for Doug will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Friday, October 9, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers