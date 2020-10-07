JOHNS, Douglas Allan:
On Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the compassionate care of Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, and held with love by his family. Loving and deeply loved husband of Anne, treasured and adored father of Julianne, Vicki and Tracy; loved and respected father-in-law of Lincoln Jansz (dec), Alex van der Klip and Mark Kolmer; most precious Grandad of Sophie, James, Ben, Olivia, Benig and Milan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret (dec) and Denis Breese, and Jenifer Begg (dec); loved brother-in-law of Mel and Lyn, Ian and Liz, Graeme, Trevor (dec) and Maxine Woodley.
"Nothing loved is ever lost
and he was loved so much"
Messages may be addressed to the Johns family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/dajohns0310 A funeral service for Doug will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Christchurch, on Friday, October 9, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020