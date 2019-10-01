HARRISON, Douglas Allan:
On September 29, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare, aged 79 years. Loved husband of Penelope, loved father and father-in-law of Yvonne, Susan, Jeffrey and Dahlin, much loved grandfather of Cameron, Talor; Danniel, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Mary. Special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for all their support and care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Douglas Harrison, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Douglas' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2019