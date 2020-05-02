

GREENWOOD,

Douglas Harry (Doug):





Beverley, Mark, Karen and Sarah and their families, wish to thank friends and family for their love and support, following the passing of Doug. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Heartfelt thanks to those who attended the Celebration of Doug's Life. Thanks to everyone who visited, phoned, sent messages, sent cards, flowers, baking, meals and groceries. Thank you also for the donations to Taine's Shave for Cure in Sydney. Special thanks to Bowls Papanui for the Guard of Honour. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment from us all.



