GREENWOOD,
Douglas Harry (Doug):
(No 13581 RNZN) (Ex Air NZ) On March 5, 2020, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Beverley, much loved dad and father-in-law of Mark Greenwood and Melinda Andrews (Sydney), Karen Greenwood (Gold Coast), and Sarah and Duane Peterson. Loved and treasured grandad/poppa of Taine and LillyGreenwood (Sydney), Natasha and Craig Thomson (Gold Coast), Amy-Lee and Kyle Peterson, and great-grandad of Jai Thomson (Gold Coast). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and Richard Ellis, and the late Rodger and Maureen Greenwood, Doug was a loved uncle and a great friend to many. Flowers respectfully declined but in Doug's memory, donations to the world's greatest shave for Taine would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/dhgreenwood0503.
A special thanks to Wards 15 and 17 at Christchurch Hospital, Dr Tim Eglinton, his team, and nurses, for their wonderful care of Doug. Messages may be sent to 19 Northwood Villas, Northwood, Christchurch 8051 or
[email protected] A celebration of Doug's life will be held at Bowls Papanui, 181 Condell Avenue, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 12, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020