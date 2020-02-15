FIFIELD, Douglas Arthur:
Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020, aged 75 years. Now free of pain. Really loved husband of Ngaire and best dad to Stephen (deceased) and Paul. Loved father-in-law and "Poppa Doug". Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Jennifer and Graham. Special mate to Murray and Karen, Russell and Margaret. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice and the Hastings Renal Team for their ongoing care and support. A farewell to Doug will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10.30am. Messages to the Fifield Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020