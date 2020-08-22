Douglas EDWARDS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas EDWARDS.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Barnabas Anglican Church
Fendalton Road
View Map
Death Notice

EDWARDS,
Douglas Ralph (Ralph):
On August 20, 2020, peacefully at Fendalton Retirement Village, Christchurch, in his 102nd year. Loved husband of the late Audrey, and loved father and father-in-law of Vivien and Gavin, Murray and Phillipa. Loved Grandfather of Cressida and Tim, Charlotte and Tim, Alexandra, Jean, Sam and Julia. Great-Grandfather of Zoe, George, Freddie, Henry, Lizzie, and Eve. Messages may be addressed to the Edwards family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Ralph's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, on Tuesday, August 25, at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.