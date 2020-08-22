EDWARDS,
Douglas Ralph (Ralph):
On August 20, 2020, peacefully at Fendalton Retirement Village, Christchurch, in his 102nd year. Loved husband of the late Audrey, and loved father and father-in-law of Vivien and Gavin, Murray and Phillipa. Loved Grandfather of Cressida and Tim, Charlotte and Tim, Alexandra, Jean, Sam and Julia. Great-Grandfather of Zoe, George, Freddie, Henry, Lizzie, and Eve. Messages may be addressed to the Edwards family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service for Ralph's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, on Tuesday, August 25, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020